UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15 Booker Group Plc
* Trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year.
* H1 pretax profit rose 10 percent to 74.1 million stg
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.57 penceper share
* Total sales £2.2bn, -1.0%. Like-For-Like non tobacco sales up 0.6% and tobacco sales down 3.7%
* On track to deliver an outcome for financial year in line with our plans and to make progress in this challenging environment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.