Oct 15 AS Citadele Banka:

* Intention to float announcement

* Intention to raise capital by launching an initial public offering of new ordinary b shares to be listed on NASDAQ OMX Riga

* Global depositary receipts representing such shares to be listed on standard segment of London Stock Exchange

* Offer intended to raise capital to help pursue future growth in Latvia and Baltics

* Offer will comprise an issuance of new shares by company to raise gross proceeds of up to 115 mln euro

* Citigroup is acting as sole global co-ordinator

* Citigroup is acting as sole global co-ordinator

* Citigroup and EFG Hermes are acting as joint bookrunners