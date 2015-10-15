BRIEF-Omers Private Equity acquires Inmar
* Omers Private Equity says has agreed to acquire Inmar from Abry Partners
Oct 15 Ratos
* Ratos subsidiary Bisnode is to acquire the operations of AIS Nordic and expand its offering in the automotive-information
* Purchase consideration of around sek 65m (enterprise value) is financed through equity from owners, entails ratos will contribute about sek 45m
* The transaction is expected to be completed on 16 October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Omers Private Equity says has agreed to acquire Inmar from Abry Partners
LONDON, April 4 Global investment banking fees reached a 10-year high in the first quarter of 2017 with more than half of the $24 billion in total takings coming from North America, Thomson Reuters data showed on Tuesday.