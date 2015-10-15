Oct 15 Ratos

* Ratos subsidiary Bisnode is to acquire the operations of AIS Nordic and expand its offering in the automotive-information

* Purchase consideration of around sek 65m (enterprise value) is financed through equity from owners, entails ratos will contribute about sek 45m

* The transaction is expected to be completed on 16 October