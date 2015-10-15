Oct 15 ERICSSON

* Ericsson intends to acquire software developer Ericpol

* Ericpol is a long-time supplier to Ericsson

* Says approximately 2,000 employees will join Ericsson

* Says to acquire Polish and Ukrainian operations of Ericpol

* Says has concluded a preliminary share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Ericpol's operations in Poland and Ukraine

* Says the acquisition is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2016, pending, among other things, customary regulatory approvals.