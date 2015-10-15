Oct 15 Kerry Group Plc

* Kerry group announces $735m further development initiatives in global taste & nutrition

* Acquisitions of U.S. based Red Arrow Products, Island Oasis and Biothera Inc's Wellmune business

* Businesses being acquired had annual revenues of $301 mln and EBITDA of $59 mln in FY 2014

* Will finance acquisitions from existing lines of credit