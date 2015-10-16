Oct 16 YIT :

* Says reorganises operations in Russia and recognises 10.4 million euro non-recurring costs.

* Says is reducing its risk level in Russia by decreasing the production volume to match current demand.

* Says will revise the division structure in Russia and establish a separate Russia business unit.

* Says all projects under construction will continue as planned.

* Says the number of employees is estimated to decrease by a further approximately 200.

* Sees the targeted annual cost savings from the measures announced now and in January 2015 to total around 10 million euros.

* Says a 2.7 million euro non-recurring cost will be recorded in the 2015 third quarter results related to the restructuring of the Russian operations.

* Says in addition to the restructuring measures, YIT recognises a 7.7 million euro impairment charge in the 2015 third quarter results related to development costs of projects in the Moscow region that YIT has decided not to implement.