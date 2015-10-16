Oct 16 Tantalus Rare Earths AG :

* Applies for insolvency proceedings at the Munich Local Court

* Group's subsidiaries and especially operations in Madagascar are not directly impacted by this measure

* Open payables at Tantalus Rare Earths AG amounted to 1.5 million euros ($1.70 million) at date of application

($1 = 0.8798 euros)