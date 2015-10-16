BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Oct 16 Tantalus Rare Earths AG :
* Applies for insolvency proceedings at the Munich Local Court
* Group's subsidiaries and especially operations in Madagascar are not directly impacted by this measure
* Open payables at Tantalus Rare Earths AG amounted to 1.5 million euros ($1.70 million) at date of application
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing