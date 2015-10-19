Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Tele Columbus AG :
* Announces capital increase and sets subscription price at 5.40 euros per share
* Expects gross proceeds from offering in amount of approximately 382.7 million euros ($435.21 million)
* Offers 70,864,584 new shares in a public rights offering
* Subscription period is expected to start on Oct. 21 and to run until (and including) Nov. 3
* New shares, with full dividend rights as from Jan. 1, 2015, to be offered to shareholders at a ratio of 4 to 5, i.e. four existing shares entitle shareholder to subscribe for five new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order