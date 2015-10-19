(Corrects headline to say company to raise 450 million pounds via "placings", not "placing")

Oct 19 International Public Partnerships Ltd

* Placing, open offer and offer for subscription

* Announce its intention to raise up to £150 million by way of a placing, open offer and offer for subscription

* Intention to raise up to £300 million by way of a placing programme

* Proceeds of placing will be used in repayment of company's cash drawn portion of its existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: