BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Recipharm Publ AB
* Recipharm to acquire majority stake in Indian CMO Nitin Lifesciences creating emerging markets platform
* Says combined entity will have enhanced scale, reach and profitability with current pro-forma revenue of SEK 3.5 billion
* Says estimated purchase consideration of INR 6,712 million (SEK 872 million) on a cash and debt free basis
* Says accretive to organic growth and EPS
* Says completion expected in Q1 2016
* Says will acquire 74 percent of Nitin shares
* Says implied value for 100 percent of Nitin equates to INR 9,071 million (SEK 1,179 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million