UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Whitbread Plc :
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 13.8 percent to 291.3 million stg
* Interim dividend up 13.1 percent to 28.5 pence per share
* H1 revenue rose 11.3 percent to 1.44 billion stg
* Group like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 pct
* H1 group like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 pct
* Premier Inn total sales growth of 12.6 pct and like-for-like sales up 5.0 pct
* Group underlying profit before tax up 13.8 pct and underlying earnings per share up 14.0 pct
* On track for 2018 and 2020 growth milestones
* Trading momentum in early weeks of second half has been consistent with that seen across first half
* Remain on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.