BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
Oct 20 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Positive data for Incruse Ellipta comparisons
* Positive results from two head-to-head studies directly comparing efficacy and safety of Incruse Ellipta
* Results from study 201316 showed that Umeclidinium 62.5mcg achieved a statistically significant improvement in lung function
* Results from randomised, open-label study 201315 showed that Umeclidinium 62.5mcg once daily was non-inferior to Glycopyrronium 44mcg administered once daily
* In study 201316, most commonly reported on-treatment adverse events for both drugs were headache and nasopharyngitis
* In study 201315, most commonly reported on-treatment adverse events for both Umeclidinium and Glycopyrronium were headache
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million