BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Biotest AG :
* Announces to make impairments on Oct. 20 totalling 84 million euros ($95.26 million), leading to a negative third-quarter result (EBIT Q1-Q3 2015: -82 million euros)
* Impairment primarily relates to company's U.S. therapy activities, including write-off of production facilities and parts of buildings in the U.S.
* Expects a significantly improved result for 4th quarter of 2015
* Is expecting an EBIT between 5 million and 10 million euros for 4th quarter of year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million