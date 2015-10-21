Oct 21 Borregaard ASA :

* Signed an agreement with Flambeau Rivers Paper LLC for acquisition of lignin business based at the latter's park falls operations in Wisconsin, USA

* Acquired business will be integrated into Borregaard's existing US operation

* Parties have also entered into a long-term lignin raw material supply agreement

* Closing is expected to take place during Q4 2015

