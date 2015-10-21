Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 21 Borregaard ASA :
* Signed an agreement with Flambeau Rivers Paper LLC for acquisition of lignin business based at the latter's park falls operations in Wisconsin, USA
* Acquired business will be integrated into Borregaard's existing US operation
* Parties have also entered into a long-term lignin raw material supply agreement
* Closing is expected to take place during Q4 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
MUNICH, Germany, March 30 Linde's works council chief will vote against the German industrial gases group's planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair when it comes up for approval by the supervisory board, he told Reuters on Thursday.