Oct 22 Grieg Seafood ASA :

* Operational EBIT for Q3 2015 is MNOK 30. The result is affected by low commodity prices in the UK market. The cost is higher than anticipated due to algae and lice problems, especially at the west coast of Shetland.

* Revenue from sale of Coho has been lower than anticipated, as well as higher associated cost.

* Net effect on EBIT amounts negatively to approximately MNOK 20

* Value adding processing at Shetland was temporarily discontinued in Q1 2015. It has now been decided dispose of this operation. In this regard the company will make an approximately MNOK 50 write down.

* After having accounted for above-mentioned restructuring of operations, GSF reports a negative MNOK 40 EBIT.

* The Group's harvest volume in Q3 2015 is approximately 19,500 tons HOG, including the Coho volume.

* Discontinues its value adding processing at Shetland and Pacific salmon production in BC in Q3 2015

Full presentation will be on Nov. 6