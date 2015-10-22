Oct 22 Comdirect Bank AG :

* A pre-tax profit of 76.2 million euros ($86.36 million)in first nine months of 2015, which was a 17 percent increase on high level achieved in previous year (64.9 million euros)

* Total income of 282.9 million euros in first nine months of year; growth of 8 pct on previous year's record figure (261.4 million euros)

* Profit target for full-year 2015 increased to more than 85 million euros before tax