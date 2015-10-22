BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Comdirect Bank AG :
* A pre-tax profit of 76.2 million euros ($86.36 million)in first nine months of 2015, which was a 17 percent increase on high level achieved in previous year (64.9 million euros)
* Total income of 282.9 million euros in first nine months of year; growth of 8 pct on previous year's record figure (261.4 million euros)
* Profit target for full-year 2015 increased to more than 85 million euros before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.