BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Workspace Group Plc
* Announces exchange of contracts for disposal of an industrial estate in Leyton, E10, for £23m, to Capital Industrial One BV
* Estate, which totals 135,544 sq. ft., was sold at a premium of 25% to March 2015 valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.