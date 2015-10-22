Oct 22 Asetek A/S :

* Announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing (Penguin)

* As a part of the agreement, Penguin will incorporate Asetek's RackCDU D2CT liquid cooling technology into its TundraT Extreme Scale (ES) HPC server product line

* The order and OEM relationship is anticipated to result in between $1.0 million and $1.5 million of revenue within the first 12 months

* Production to fulfill the order is expected to start within the next few months

