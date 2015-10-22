UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Grammer AG
* Says signing contract for the acquisition of Reum Group
* Reum Group has around 950 employees and generated sales of around 130 million euro in 2014
* Says is buying 100 pct of reum group's share capital from H.T.P. Investments B.V., Palatium Beteiligungsgesellschaft UG and H.T.P. Automotive GmbH
* Says purchase price will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.