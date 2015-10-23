Oct 23 KInnevik :
* Kinnevik has entered into an agreement to sell its entire
31% stake in Avito to its co-shareholder Naspers for a total
consideration ofUSD 846m
* For Kinnevik, the transaction represents the first
material
realization of the SEK 20bn it has invested in digital consumer
services companies since 2007
* Kinnevik says transaction implies a sek 4,185m uplift
versus kinnevik's recorded fair value as at 30 june 2015, and a
sek 6,649m gain from kinnevik's total investment of sek 438m,
both as at 30 september
* The transaction equates to an equity value of USD 2,700m,
which includes cash in thecompany of approximately USD 240m
* Closing of the transaction is conditional upon relevant
consents from anti-trust authorities and the South African
Reserve Bank
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)