Oct 23 KInnevik :

* Kinnevik has entered into an agreement to sell its entire 31% stake in Avito to its co-shareholder Naspers for a total consideration ofUSD 846m

* For Kinnevik, the transaction represents the first material realization of the SEK 20bn it has invested in digital consumer services companies since 2007

* Kinnevik says transaction implies a sek 4,185m uplift versus kinnevik's recorded fair value as at 30 june 2015, and a sek 6,649m gain from kinnevik's total investment of sek 438m, both as at 30 september

* The transaction equates to an equity value of USD 2,700m, which includes cash in thecompany of approximately USD 240m

* Closing of the transaction is conditional upon relevant consents from anti-trust authorities and the South African Reserve Bank