Oct 23 HTN Towers Plc:

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Company intends to publish, later today, an unstamped pathfinder prospectus relating to its proposed offer to certain institutional and professional investors

* Intends to target a total free float of 50 pct to 60 pct

* Intends to raise proceeds to fund capital expenditures related to group's growth strategy of about $125 million

* Final pricing, commencement of conditional and unconditional dealings in ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange expected to be in early November 2015

* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available