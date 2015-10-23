BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 HTN Towers Plc:
* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
* Company intends to publish, later today, an unstamped pathfinder prospectus relating to its proposed offer to certain institutional and professional investors
* Intends to target a total free float of 50 pct to 60 pct
* Intends to raise proceeds to fund capital expenditures related to group's growth strategy of about $125 million
* Final pricing, commencement of conditional and unconditional dealings in ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange expected to be in early November 2015
* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS