Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 23 Globo Plc :
* Response to share price movements
* Group is aware of a report published last night by an organisation called Quintessential Capital Management in the United States
* Globo completely refutes all allegations made in this report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order