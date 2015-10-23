BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 Hypoport AG :
* Earnings and revenue after nine months are well above the previous year's results
* Predicts revenue of 103.1 million euros ($114.54 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 14.7 million euros for first nine months of 2015
* 9-month revenue was up by 27 per cent compared to same period of previous year
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS