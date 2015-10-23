Oct 23 Hypoport AG :

* Earnings and revenue after nine months are well above the previous year's results

* Predicts revenue of 103.1 million euros ($114.54 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 14.7 million euros for first nine months of 2015

* 9-month revenue was up by 27 per cent compared to same period of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)