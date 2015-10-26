UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Havfisk ASA :
* Says has made an agreement to sell the vessel Stamsund to an Islandic company
* Sales amount is 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.39 million)
* The trawler's book value was about 18 million crowns per Sept. 30
* Delivery of the trawler will take place in Jan. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3670 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources