Co-operative Group writes off stake in struggling bank
LONDON, April 6 Britain's Co-operative Group , the mutually-owned supermarkets to funeral services group, on Thursday wrote off the value of its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank.
Oct 26 Intertek Group Plc
* Non regulatory- acquisition
* Has acquired mt group llc and materials testing lab
* Mt is a leading provider of materials testing and inspection services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's Co-operative Group , the mutually-owned supermarkets to funeral services group, on Thursday wrote off the value of its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank.
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, April 6 Unilever said on Thursday it will exit its spreads business, increase its margin targets and review its dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver growth following its rejection in February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.