BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden acquires properties in Eslöv and Laholm
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM
Oct 26 MTG
* Sells Russian & International Pay Tv channels businesses
* MTG says has simultaneously signed and completed sale of its russian and international pay-tv channel businesses for a total consideration of USD 45.5 million
* MTG says businesses being sold generated combined revenues of SEK 448 million and operating profits of SEK 102 million for first nine months of 2015
* MTG says Sabiero Holdings limited has acquired MTG's international channels business, and Russian company LLC Sinerdzhi has acquired Russian channels business
* Says a preliminary accounting and non-cash gain of approximately SEK 40 million will be reported as a non-recurring item in MTG's Q4 and full year 2015 results as a result of these transactions
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.