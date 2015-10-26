BRIEF-Pioneer Credit confirms that Banksia Management and BC Fund II have sold their shareholding in co
* Confirms that banksia management pty ltd and bc fund ii pty ltd have sold their shareholding in company
Oct 26 MLP AG :
* Says volatile capital markets and special tax effect burden earnings in third quarter
* Says Q3 group net loss of 2.9 million euros is anticipated (Q3 2014: 3.4 million euros)
* Will record one-off expenses of -2.0 million euros under finance costs and a retrospective tax payment of -1.1 million euros in Q3
* Anticipates a pro forma EBIT (adjusted for acquisition of DOMCURA) in Q3 of 0.2 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)
* Slight increase in FY EBIT over previous year that had previously been targeted will probably not be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 6 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up in dull trade on Thursday as inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season surpassed mild importer demand for greenback, dealers said.
* Approves capital increase of Bank Aljazira to 5.20 billion riyals from 4 billion riyals through issuance of bonus shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2nGpsKE) Further company coverage: