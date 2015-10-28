Oct 28 Stratec Biomedical AG

* Sales of eur 107.2 million in 9m/2015 (+1.8%; 9m/2014: eur 105.3 million)

* EBIT of eur 19.2 million in 9m/2015 (+8.8%; 9m/2014: eur 17.7 million*)

* EBIT margin of 17.9% in 9m/2015 (+110 basis points; 9m/2014: 16.8%*)

* EBIT margin for 2015: expected to be above 9m/2015 margin

* Financial forecast remains valid

* Increasingly reviewing external opportunities which could enable company to generate faster growth in key areas or access new niche markets

* Key priority is to avoid entering into any situation of competition with existing or potential partners