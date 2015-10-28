Oct 28 SHW AG :

* Stable outlook for 2015 - rigorous focus on efficiency

* 9-month sales rose 11.5 percent to 358.5 million euros ($395.75 million)

* 9-month EBITDA of 33.0 million euros is only slightly higher than previous year value of 31.2 million euros

* 9-month order intake grew by 4.7 per cent compared to previous year and amounted to 343.9 million euros (previous year 328.6 million euros)

* Based on current forecast for 2015, company continues to expect group sales in order of 470 million euros (previous year 430 million euros)

* With achievement of planned sales growth, company currently expects to reach group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) for FY 2015 in range of 42 million euros to 46 million euros

* Plans to continue to distribute a dividend to company's shareholders equalling 30 pct to 40 pct of net income for period while taking into account financing requirements of SHW Group