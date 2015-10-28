Oct 28 DJI Holdings Plc :

* Termination of director's contract

* Outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Rodney Davis, had made a series of disposals of shares between Sept. 30 and Oct. 20, 2015

* Davis did not seek prior authorisation for these disposals as required by company's share dealing code for directors

* Has today issued notice of summary termination of contract through which Davis was engaged as chief financial officer