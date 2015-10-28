UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 DJI Holdings Plc :
* Termination of director's contract
* Outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Rodney Davis, had made a series of disposals of shares between Sept. 30 and Oct. 20, 2015
* Davis did not seek prior authorisation for these disposals as required by company's share dealing code for directors
* Has today issued notice of summary termination of contract through which Davis was engaged as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.