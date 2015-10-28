PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Barclays Plc
* Appointment of James E Staley as group CEO
* Staley will take up his role, and join Barclays boards as a director, with effect from 1 December 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ