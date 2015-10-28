BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Karo Bio AB
* Says acquires over 90 per cent of Medcore
* Says in a first round, Karo Bio pays slightly more than SEK 16 million in new shares for a little more than 90 per cent of shares in Medcore
* After the share issue, a cash offer will be made to remaining shareholders corresponding to the price in the share offer
* Says purchase price is SEK 18 million
* Says turnover is approximately SEK 50 million with an operating profit expected to be slightly positive in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced