Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Kontron AG :
* Delivers solid Q3, full-year guidance reduced
* Q3 revenue 113.4 million euros ($123.97 million) vs 108.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 order intake 111.2 million euros, minus 17.6 pct year-on-year due to base effects, but 11.1 pct above Q2 2015
* Q3 EBIT (adjusted for restructuring costs) 5.1 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* FY revenue guidance reduced to 460 million euros to 470 million euros, gross margin expected above planned 25 pct, adjusted EBIT margin expected slightly below announced 3 pct to 5 pct corridor Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order