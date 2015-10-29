(Adds dropped words in headline)

Oct 29 Marine Harvest says:

* Announces the pricing for its 340 million euros convertible bond offering due 2020

* Reference price was set at 12.0650 euros (based on volume weighted average price of company's common shares on Oslo stock exchange between launch and pricing of 113.2190 crowns and a fixed exchange rate of 9.3841 crowns per 1.00 euro). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)