* Signs agreement with global energy company

* Agreement is valid for three years with an option of a one-year extension

* Deal is estimated to be worth 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.80 million) for Kitron

* First prototypes to be delivered from factory in Lithuania, facilities in China and US are also considered as applicable supply partners for future

