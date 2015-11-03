UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* Sca Ab Says Shares Were Sold To Swedish Institutions And Investors, For A Price Of Sek169 Per A
*Sca sells its stake in ab industrivärden
* Shares in ab industrivärden representing 4.3% and 2.8% of votes and capital respectively
* Share
* Says sca has sold its entire holding of 12,108,723 a-shares in ab industrivärden representing 4.3% and 2.8% of votes and capital respectively
* Says shares were sold to swedish institutions and investors, for a price of sek169 per a-share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources