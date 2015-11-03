Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Sca Ab Says Shares Were Sold To Swedish Institutions And Investors, For A Price Of Sek169 Per A

*Sca sells its stake in ab industrivärden

* Shares in ab industrivärden representing 4.3% and 2.8% of votes and capital respectively

* Share

* Says sca has sold its entire holding of 12,108,723 a-shares in ab industrivärden representing 4.3% and 2.8% of votes and capital respectively

* Says shares were sold to swedish institutions and investors, for a price of sek169 per a-share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)