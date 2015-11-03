Nov 3 Invision AG :

* Preliminary nine-months results 2015

* Revenues of 9.176 million euros ($10.09 million) in first nine months of current financial year, which corresponds to a decrease of 3 percent compared to previous year

* 9-month EBIT declined by 42 percent to 1.692 million euros (9-month 2014: 2.926 million euros)

* Confirms guidance for full financial year of 2015 and still expects total revenues of approximately 12 million euros and an EBIT of about 2.5 million euros