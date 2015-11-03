Nov 3 Delticom AG :

* Generated revenues of 354 million euros ($388.83 million) in first nine months of 2015, an increase of more than 12 pct compared to previous year

* In FY 2015 still aiming to at least match EBITDA of 2014 financial year in absolute terms (15.3 million euros)

* Consolidated group revenues will lie in a range of between 530 million and 540 million euros on a full-year view

* Revenues in November, December 2015 could fall short of previous year's level