Nov 4 Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Solid business performance in the third quarter of 2015

* Q3 sales level 54.6 million euros ($59.79 million) almost unchanged compared to prior-year quarter (Q3 2014: 54.7 million euros)

* Q3 gross profit down to 22.5 million euros corresponding to a gross margin of 41.3pct, (Q3 2014: 25.0 million euros / 45.7pct)

* Q3 EBIT increased disproportionately by 16.5pct to 7.1 million euros corresponding to an EBIT margin of 12.9pct (Q3 2014: 6.1 million euros / 11.1pct)

* Q3 consolidated net income gained 19.3pct to 4.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 3.9 million euros)

* Anticipates FY EBIT margin at around prior-year level for 2015 (2014: 10.8pct)

* Expects FY growth in sales of roughly 4pct for 2015 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)