UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG
* Continues encouraging revenue and EBIT growth in Q3 of 2015
* Revenues in Q3 rose 6.5 percent to 97.9 million euros ($107.13 million) (previuos year: 92.0 million euros)
* Q3 net income after financial expenses and income taxes amounted to 1.5 million euros (previous year: 1.2 million euros)
* Forecast for 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.