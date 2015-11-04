BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Skanska AB
* Says to modernize railway station in Czech Republic for CZK 1.0 billion, about SEK 340 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.