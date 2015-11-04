Nov 4 WPP Plc :

* WPP agrees to acquire a majority stake in Essence

* Essence employs 500 people and deploys campaigns in more than 70 markets, managing media spend of over $700 million

* Essence will continue to operate as an independent brand within WPP and GroupM, WPP's global media investment management division