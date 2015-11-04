Nov 4 Mediclin AG :

* In the first nine months of the 2015 financial year, group sales increased by 2.9 pct up to 414.4 million euros ($451.03 million) and the group operating result improved from 12.2 million euros to 17.4 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales target of 3.0 pct growth announced for group to be presumably reached

* Assumes that FY 2015 group EBIT will range between 19 million euros and 21 million euros, provided post-acute segment continues to perform well