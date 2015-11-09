UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* On Nov. 6 2015 Hofseth Biocare announced that the company had taken legal action against the insurance company If .. in connection with a steam boiler breakdown Aug. 20, 2014
* The parties have reached an amicable settlement where If .. will compensate HBC an amount of 23 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million)
* The amount will be paid to HBC by no later than Nov. 21th
* Each party will cover their own costs related to the case
* As a consequence of the amicable settlement the case will be withdrawn in a joint pleading to the District Court
* The settlement will entail full profit and loss impact as the company is in non-taxpaying position at the moment
* Similarly, the company's equity will be strengthened by 23 million crowns
* The profit and equity impact will be registered in the Q4 accounts to be presented in Feb. 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6369 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources