BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 Epigenomics AG :
* Novel panel of blood-based DNA methylation biomarkers shows promising results in the detection of lung cancer
* Being developed as a blood-based test for early lung cancer detection and treatment monitoring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oOpF0j) Further company coverage:
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage: