BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
Nov 9 Scania Ab
* Henrik Henriksson to become Scania's new President and CEO
* Henriksson is currently Executive Vice President and head of Sales and Marketing
* He will take up his position on 1 January 2016 and succeeds Per Hallberg
* He will become a member of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Management Board
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
BUENOS AIRES, April 6 Canadian miner Pan American Silver is "optimistic" that it can negotiate the reopening of its Navidad mine, which was closed by officials in the Argentine province of Chubut, the company's Chairman Ross Beaty said on Thursday.