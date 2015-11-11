Nov 11 Paion AG :
* Reports consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2015
* Net loss of 20.4 million euros ($21.92 million) has been incurred in first nine months of
2015 compared to a net loss of 6.3 million euros in prior-year period
* Further concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect significant
revenues in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 net loss to increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to
approximately 27 million to 29 million euros
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
