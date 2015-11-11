Nov 11 Tullett Prebon Plc

* Acquisition

* To acquire ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information business

* In consideration for acquiring all of IGBB, Tullett prebon will issue new shares to ICAP shareholders and to ICAP.

* Tullett Prebon expects to issue approximately 309.9 million new Tullett Prebon shares to ICAP shareholders and to ICAP

* New Tullett Prebon shares issued will represent 56 percent of share capital of Tullett Prebon as enlarged by transaction

* Deal will achieve significant cost synergies of at least £60 million

* Will employ approximately 5,500 total staff

* Transaction is expected to result in EPS accretion for tullett prebon on a fully-phased basis;

* Tullett Prebon intends to maintain its annual dividend of 16.85 pence per share during integration period

* Board of Tullett Prebon currently expects completion to take place in 2016.

* At completion, IGBB will be acquired with gross debt of £330 million and with sufficient regulatory capital, cash and working capital

