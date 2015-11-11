Nov 11 ICAP Plc :
* H1 pretax profit 83 million stg versus 36 million stg year
ago
* H1 revenue 595 million stg
* Interim dividend 6.6 pence per share
* Group revenue from continuing businesses increased by 4
pct, and by 1 pct on a constant currency basis
* Trading profit before tax increased 17 pct to 101 million
stg despite ongoing cyclical and structural headwinds
* Electronic markets and post trade risk and information
generated 77 pct of group's trading operating profit
* Continues to invest in new innovative solutions which will
continue to grow addressable market
