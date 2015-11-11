Nov 11 Scout24 Ag

* On track to meet full year targets for 2015

* Positive outlook for full financial year 2015, expecting total external revenues of around 390 million euros ($419.09 million) and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin at a level between 47.5 pct and 49.0 pct

* Scout24 group revenues grew by 15.8 pct to 99.2 million euros in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 significant surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 33.7 pct to 49.1 million euros

* Expects favourable tailwinds in macroeconomic backdrop as well as in German real estate and European automotive market